Official 2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Illinois Fighting Illini, who will be hoping to improve on another successful year with Brad Underwood at the helm.
Here’s a full look at Illinois’ schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/30 - Syracuse
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: June 26, 2022.
