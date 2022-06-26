International 2022 Forward Youssef Khayat Commits To Michigan

Over the weekend, the Michigan Wolverines got some exciting news as the program learned international prospect Youssef Khayat would be committing to the program. Khayat’s name only recently emerged in Michigan recruiting circles, but it marks another major pickup for Juwan Howard and his staff.

Khayat comes out of Lebanon and was largely unknown on the recruiting circuits until recently when the forward announced his final four, which included Michigan, DePaul, Wake Forest, and Xavier. He previously played with an under 21 program and for the Lebanese national team. He averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during 33 games with Limoges during the 2021-’22 season. Those overseas have described him as one of the better prospects in the 2022 cycle.

Michigan now has five commitments in the program’s 2022 recruiting class and another incoming transfer in guard Jaelin Llewellyn. It gives the Wolverines one of the better groups of newcomers in the league. Alongside Llewellyn, Michigan fans expect Jett Howard and Tarris Reed to make a mark in the 2022 group.

Generally speaking, it’s hard to say how Khayat might fit in at Michigan. He’s certainly talented and should fill a position of need on the wing. However, nobody really knows what to expect out of Khayat and that’s not even to mention the uncertainty on Michigan’s roster itself. For example, players like Jett Howard and Terrence Williams have a chance to lock down the majority of minutes on the wing for Michigan next season, but neither is a proven commodity. Jett is a freshman and Williams only started a single game last season. There’s no telling how Khayat will fit in with that group right now.

All told, there’s no telling how Khayat will perform in Ann Arbor. Regardless, Howard and fans have to be excited about what’s to come.