2024 Four-Star Small Forward Cooper Koch Commits To Iowa

The Hawkeyes picked up a key commit.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Richmond vs Iowa Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes got some exciting news as 2024 prospect Cooper Koch announced his commitment to the program. It’s a huge recruiting win for Fran McCaffery and his staff as they look to build off last season’s success.

Koch comes out of Peoria, Illinois and is rated as a four-star prospect and the 51st player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. The site also lists him at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and identifies him as one of the rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Iowa, he also had offers from Bradley, Illinois, Indiana, and Purdue among others.

Given Koch’s age, there’s still plenty of room for him to grow. However, he figures to be a great fit for McCaffery’s offense, which relies on flexible forwards who can play multiple positions. Koch could very well play at multiple positions for the Hawkeyes and has shown himself to be a capable passer and scorer.

Koch is Iowa’s first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, but don’t think McCaffery is done yet, especially with how the program has performed over the last few months. Of course, we will have to wait and see how things shake out. Iowa and its staff still have some work to do on the recruiting trail.

