Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox suffers season-ending injury

The Minnesota Golden Gophers announced unfortunate news Wednesday this week when it was released that redshirt junior forward Parker Fox has suffered a right knee injury during practice on Monday of this week that will cause him to miss a second straight season.

A native of nearby Mahtomedi High School, Fox transferred to Minnesota after three seasons with Norther State in Aberdeen, S.D. He ended his career with the Wolves as the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year, and an all-conference honoree. He was also a NABC and D2CCA All-American. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury prior to the 2021-22 season with the Gophers after transferring to his home state program.

Prior to his college career, Fox was two-year starter and team captain for the Zephyrs of Mahtomedi where he became the school record holder in points per game (22), points in a season (538), and points in one game (39).

He will once again miss another season with Minnesota in a year the Gophers were expected to rely more heavily on him on the court. It is also a particularly unfair chance of fate to a hometown athlete who was set to achieve his goal of playing for his home state program.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Parker, especially for how hard he worked to get back on the court this year,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We’re here to support him in any way we can as he moves forward in this recovery process.”