With the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place on Thursday night, the mock drafts continue to go out and the Big Ten has been well represented. CBS Sports released its latest update and five Big Ten players made the cut in its first round projections. Obviously, that speaks to just how exciting this season was for Big Ten fans.

Here’s a full look at the Big Ten players listed below.

Big Ten In 6/23 CBS Sports Mock First Round:

There certainly was nothing surprising about seeing Ivey and Murray get serious attention. Both were some of the league’s most productive players last season and have been building their resumes for years. However, it was pretty notably to see the two Buckeyes slide so high on the latest draft. Both have been building momentum and it seems like those efforts are going to push them into quality spots.

It’s also interesting to see three other early declarees in Max Christie, Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan didn’t make the First Round cut. One has to wonder how those three will feel about their respective decisions if this projection plays out. We’ll have to wait and see how things go on Thursday night.

If interested, you can see the full list here.