Northwestern Wildcat Pete Nance is reportedly withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft to return to college for his final season of eligibility. He will remain in the transfer portal, however. Nance has one year remaining of eligibility as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Nance, who averaged 14.6 points at Northwestern last season, will withdraw from the NBA Draft, sources told @Stadium.



Nance will remain in the transfer portal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 1, 2022

The 6-foot-10, 225 pound power forward led Northwestern in several statistical categories this past season including points per game (14.6), rebounds per game (6.5), and blocks per game (1.1). Nance started in all 29 games for NU last season and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors as well. During his junior in 2020-21 he also led the team in rpg (6.8) and bpg (0.7).

Graduate student Elyjah Williams also left Northwester for the NBA Draft, but Nance has withdrawn to return to the college ranks. He will be an enticing big man for schools looking to add to their front court threat. Some Big Ten programs could even potentially be interested given Nance’s success in the league and roster needs heading into next season, so it will be interesting to see where he lands.