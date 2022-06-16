Big Ten Unveils Opponents For 2022-23 Conference Schedule

Earlier today the Big Ten announced the opponents each team will face in the upcoming 2022-23 season. With a 20 game schedule in place, each team will play seven schools twice, while playing six schools only once (three of those at home, three on the road).
The 20 game conference schedule will conclude in early March, followed by the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago for the first time since 2019.
While the opponent breakdown has been released, the actual schedule, dates, times and television information will be announced in the future.
Illinois
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Indiana
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Iowa
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Maryland
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Michigan
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Michigan State
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Minnesota
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Northwestern
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Ohio State
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Penn State
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Purdue
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
Rutgers
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State
Wisconsin
Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State
