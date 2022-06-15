The Maryland Terrapins continue to hit the transfer portal hard as forward Patrick Emilien officially signed with the Terps today. The forward transfers to College Park from St. Francis Brooklyn in New York.

A versatile forward from The Six.



Welcome home, Patrick Emilien!



➡️ https://t.co/L2B3LvtJKO pic.twitter.com/SXxKPiiX6H — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 15, 2022

A 6-foot-7 versatile forward that clocks in at 210 pounds, Emilien originally hails from Toronto, Ontario in Canada. He is a product of Toronto Basketball Academy and played his first three seasons of Division I basketball in the United States at Western Michigan in Kalamazoo. He later transferred to play for the Terriers in New York for his senior season.

In his one season with St. Francis, Emilien averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8 percent from the field and notched a career-high 23 points at Wagner on January 15. Emilien posted four games with double-digit rebounds.

Emilien has faced off against Penn State in the Emerald Coast Classic and at Wisconsin for the season opener while playing for St. Francis this past season. Against the Nittany Lions on a neutral court he scored 16 points and 18 against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. More impressively, Emilien went 8-for-11 from the field in Madison.

With Emilien’s signing with the team, the Terps have reached the scholarship limit for the 2022-23 season.