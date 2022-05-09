The Michigan State Spartans added a late commit to the 2022 class yesterday when center Carson Cooper announced on Twitter he was committing to MSU. Cooper formerly played at Ypsilanti Prep Academy before spending his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for the varsity blue team.

100% committed‼️ I’m extremely blessed and grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this point in my basketball career! I also want to thank all of the college coaches that have put their time into recruiting me. I am officially a Spartan! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1WsQHdnJYT — Carson Cooper (@TheCarsonCoop) May 8, 2022

Cooper originally hails from Jackson, Michigan and stands at 6-foot-11. The center is listed by 247Sports as clocking in at 220 pounds, but was unranked in his recruiting profile. He is referred to by recruiting services as a “late bloomer,” which his initial interest in soccer seems to explain the light offer sheet and lack of national recruiting profile. However, playing at the like of schools like IMG in Florida should tell fans all they need to know about potential.

Cooper hosted offers from American University, Duquesne, Eastern Michigan, and Vermont in addition to MSU.

Cooper stated he initially planned to take a gap year to develop further but instead jumped at the opportunity to play at Michigan State after receiving an offer. He joins a 2022 recruiting class that includes four-star Tre Holloman and four-star power forward Jaxon Kohler.

Cooper will be redshirting and hitting the weight room for his freshman year, however. The Spartans need more front court strengths both now and down the road so MSU fans can be excited regardless of the potential here in Cooper.

Meanwhile, Tom Izzo and crew will need to focus on another center prospect in the transfer portal for now as the roster has a number of remaining openings.