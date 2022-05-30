 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor Transfer Matthew Mayer Commits to Illinois

By Bryan Steedman
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Norfolk State vs Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois added a potential starter to their roster this past weekend with the news that Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to the Illini.

Mayer spent the past four seasons at Baylor, starting 33 games in his senior season this past year. The 6’9” guard averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in his first season as a starter. His three point shooting percentage did dip to 32.4%, though, his lowest clip since his freshman season in 2018-19. Mayer was originally a four star recruit that committed to Baylor over a number of schools including Kansas State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.

Mayer originally declared for the NBA Draft, maintaining his collegiate eligibility, and entered the transfer portal. He ended up withdrawing from the draft and limited his list to Illinois, North Carolina, Texas Tech and Memphis before ultimately choosing the Illini. He joins fellow Baylor transfer Dain Dainja and Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr. as the third player to transfer to Illinois throughout the year.

The 6’9” wing should add some experience and versatility to an Illini roster that will look considerably different this upcoming season after a large amount of roster turnover between graduations, transfers and departures for the NBA.

