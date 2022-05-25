Jahmir Young withdraws from NBA Draft, will join Maryland Terps

Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young has officially withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft according to CBS’s Jon Rothstein and will be heading to College Park for next season. Young verbally committed to the Maryland Terrapins on April 27, but at the time was declared for the 2022 NBA Draft as well. His withdrawal is a big win for the Terps.

Maryland's Jahmir Young tells me that he is withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft and returning to school next season.



Transfer from Charlotte. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 25, 2022

Young is a 6-foot-1 guard who was at Charlotte for the past three seasons. This past season he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range. He also hit just under 90 percent from the charity stripe. Young was a first-team All-Conference USA selection.

Young’s selection of Maryland is an important early success for head coach Kevin Willard as Young is the first recruit that went to high school at nearby Dematha Catholic to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison enrolled in 2002. Willard has made it known that recruiting the immediate DMV area is a top priority of his for his tenure in College Park. The Terps have been criticized in recent years for the program’s inability to recruit the talent rich surrounding area. Despite offers to many top recruits over recent years, UMD has lost out on numerous highly touted prospects.

The addition of Young will add some much needed experience in the backcourt following the departure of grad transfer Fatts Russell. His withdrawal from the NBA Draft is a big win for the early days of Willard’s tenure.