Penn State Nittany Lions Offer 2025 Five-Star Center Badara Diakite

Last month, the Penn State Nittany Lions put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry and his relatively new staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Badara Diakite.

Diakite comes out of Hartford, Connecticut and is rated as a five-star prospect and the best player in the State of Connecticut by ESPN. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds and as a rising star in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Along with Penn State, he is also attracting a variety of attention nationally and locally.

Penn State currently has no commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, but fans will hope that can change in the future with Diakite. However, there’s still plenty of time for Penn State and Shrewsberry to sort things out. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as there’s still quite some time before Diakite has to make his decision.