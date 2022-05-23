Michigan State offers 2023 four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic

The Michigan State Spartans put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle last week. Tom Izzo and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Milan Momcilovic.

I am very honored and grateful to have received an offer from Coach Izzo and @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/ai8xy84joX — Milan Momcilovic (@MilanMomcilovi5) May 19, 2022

Momcilovic comes out of Pewaukee, Wisconsin and plays for Pewaukee High School. He is a highly rated four-star composite prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. He is also rated as the No. 41 player in his class, the No. 6 power forward, and the No. 1 player out of Wisconsin.

Along with Michigan State, he also has offers from fellow Big Ten schools including Minnesota and Northwestern, along with fellow power six teams such as Marquette, Iowa State, Creighton, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA, Virginia, and Xavier, among others.

Michigan State currently has just one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, and fans are likely hoping to see that count tick upwards with an addition like Momcilovic. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.