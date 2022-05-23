Maryland Offers 2023 Four-Star Shooting Guard Aaron Clark

Last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mark Turgeon and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Aaron Clark.

Clark comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the third-best player in the State of New Hampshire by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 182 pounds and he appears to be one of the rising players in the cycle. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Bryant, Cleveland State, Georgetown, and Iowa among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but it’s obviously still pretty early. Fans will be hoping Turgeon and his staff can get started with a commitment from Clark. And with a few productive seasons in a row, it seems like momentum will be on their side. However, there’s still a long way to go as he’s a 2023 prospect. Fans will have to stay tuned.