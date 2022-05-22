Illinois Offers 2023 Three-Star Shooting Guard Cameron Christie

Last month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Cameron Christie.

ILLWolves 2023 6’6 Cam Christie Rolling Meadows receives scholarship offer from U of Illinois pic.twitter.com/8QdzdpRQxD — Illinois Wolves (@WolvesILL) April 5, 2022

Christie comes out of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and is currently rated as a three-star prospect and just outside the top 100 in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-5 and 160 pounds and he seems to be a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from DePaul, Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota among others.

Illinois currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but after a few productive seasons, that will likely change in the coming months. Fans will certainly hope Christie can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.