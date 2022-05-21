Trayce Jackson-Davis To Return To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some significant news as as Trayce Jackson-Davis announced his return to Bloomington. He had previously declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but apparently thought he was best positioned for another year on campus.

Trayce Jackson-Davis tells me that he is withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft and returning to Indiana next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2022

During three seasons in Bloomington, Jackson-Davis has played in 94 games and averaged an impressive 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He was Indiana’s driving force last season, especially down low, and really has been for the entirety of his career. Only recently did the Hoosiers finally get enough around him to make the Tourney.

Jackson-Davis’ return instantly makes Indiana a serious contender for next season’s Big Ten title. He looks like a first team All-Big Ten contributor and three other starters are set to return from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad. That includes experienced options like Xavier Johnson in the backcourt and Race Thompson upfront. And that doesn’t even mention rising players like Tamar Bates or new additions like Jalen Hood-Schifino. All together, it looks like one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Whether Indiana can capitalize on Jackson-Davis’ return remains to be seen, but fans have to be thrilled with this news. It makes the Hoosiers nationally relevant heading into next season and could deliver Mike Woodson’s biggest moments yet in Bloomington. We’ll have to wait and see how it turns out.