ASU Guard Jeff Grace III transfers to Nebraska Huskers as Walk-On

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up a preferred walk-on transfer from Arizona State this week when Jeff Grace III reportedly joined the program. The Elmhurst, Illinois native played AAU basketball with head coach Fred Hoiberg’s son Sam Hoiberg who is also a walk-on with the Huskers.

#Nebrasketball has added a walk-on commitment from Arizona State transfer guard Jeff Grace.https://t.co/CTwzK0z6QE pic.twitter.com/GT0LryEKQ3 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) May 20, 2022

Grace did not play last season as a preferred walk-on at Arizona State. He is listed as 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He was unranked coming out of high school by 247Sports and Rivals. Grace joins two other walk-on pledges for next season that include Elkhorn South’s Henry Burt and Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen.

As for the 2022 class, Nebraska has picked up transfers from Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU), Sam Griesel (North Dakota State), and Juwan Gary (Alabama). The trio add to recruits in Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Jamarques Lawrence as well as junior college transfer Blaise Keita. Bandoumel will have one year of eligibility remaining.