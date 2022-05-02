Wofford Guard Max Klesmit Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin got some good news this weekend with the announcement that Wofford guard Max Klesmit has committed to the program.

As a sophomore with Wofford the 6’3” guard averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Klesmit shot 44.6% from the field, 34% from three and 83.7% from the free throw line. Unranked by Rivals, Klesmit received a medley of offers from several mid-majors and subdivision schools before transferring back to his home state.

Klesmit had previously narrowed his list down to several schools a few weeks ago, with Wisconsin missing from the list. That made it somewhat surprising when he committed to the Badgers over the weekend. He’s the second player to transfer to Wisconsin this season, with UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee committing to Wisconsin earlier in April.

The guard was a relatively high volume shooter at Wofford, shooting from beyond the arc and attacking the rim. His usage at Wisconsin will likely dip, but he should be a capable shooting guard and add some depth to the Badgers roster.