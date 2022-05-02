Nebraska Walk-On Jace Piatkowski Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska walk-on Jace Piatkowski recently entered the transfer portal this past week.

Nebraska G Jace Piatkowski has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/V9y9s6LXAa — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 29, 2022

Piatkowski played in ten games in 2020-21, averaging 0.4 points and 0.2 rebounds per game in mop up duty. He did not appear in any games this past season as he dealt with injuries, though he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Jace is a Nebraska legacy, with his father Eric Piatkowski playing for Nebraska in the 90s. His dad was a two time All-Big Eight selection and a first round draft pick in 1994, playing 14 seasons in the NBA and eventually having his number retired by Nebraska in 2006. Eric Piatkowski was also inducted into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame and Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame.

Piatkowski was the first walk-on to commit to Fred Hoiberg after he took over as head coach at Nebraska.