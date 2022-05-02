The Michigan Wolverines got some tough news over the weekend as fans learned guard Frankie Collins Johns would be transferring. He arrived on campus as a major prospect last season, but had a real battle on his hands to get a starting role next season. Still, he was a key contributor and helped Michigan make the Sweet 16 earlier this year.

Collins arrived on campus last year with an impressive recruiting profile. He was rated as a four-star recruit and a top 50 prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports. Many Wolverine fans were hoping he could become the latest in a line of recently successful Michigan guards. He had a unique combination of speed and athleticism that made him dynamite in transition and a solid defender. During his lone season in Ann Arbor, Collins showed many of the skills that made him an enticing prospect. He offered productive minutes off the bench, especially as the team approached March.

With his departure, Michigan’s backcourt will have some serious questions. The program added Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn last week, which should help things in the backcourt significantly. Collins would have had his hands full to beat out Llewellyn. However, both would have played, so Michigan will need to find someone to play bench minutes behind him. The two guard spot also looks open. That means Juwan Howard and his staff will have their hands full in finding a lineup.

The Wolverines still have plenty to be excited about for next season, but Collins’ departure will certainly raise some question marks. Either way, everyone certainly wishes him the best moving forward.