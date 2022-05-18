The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up a grad transfer late last night when SMU guard Emmanuel Bandoumel signed with the program. Bandoumel has been a double-figure scorer for the past two seasons with the Mustangs.

Adding experience and leadership to our backcourt.



Welcome to the Husker family, Emmanuel Bandoumel! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VcVwuEUaXf — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) May 18, 2022

Bandoumel hails from Quebec City, Quebec and is listed as a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard. He was a three-year starter at SMU, including the last 64 straight games for the Mustangs dating back to the 2019-20 campaign. SMU went 54-26 during that span and made the past two NITs with Bandoumel on the squad.

Bandoumel started all 33 games for the Mustangs last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He scored double figures in 18 of 33 games, and ranked second on the team with 70 three-pointers while hitting 35 percent from beyond the arc. He also hit at an 83 percent clip from the charity stripe. He had a career-high 23 points at East Carolina that included six three-pointers, and he posted his first career double-double against Cincinnati, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

During the 2020-21 season with the Mustangs, Bandoumel started all 17 games in the abridged season, averaging 10.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, and 1.4 apg. His initial season with the program in 2019-20, he made 18 starts in 30 games where he averaged 6.3 ppg, and 2.6 rpg. Prior to that, he spent one year at Hill College in Texas where he averaged 13.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 1.9 apg.

“Emmanuel gives us another guard with positional size on the perimeter,” Hoiberg said. “He’s started the last two-plus years at SMU and is a good 3-point shooter who has shot over 35 percent each of the past two seasons. Defensively, he has the size and athleticism to guard several spots which matches up well with our other backcourt players. He also brings experience and leadership having started at SMU for the past three seasons. In Sam (Griesel), Juwan (Gary) and Emmanuel, I think we’ve added three players from the portal who will help us defensively with their length and size.”

Bandoumel is the third transfer heading to Lincoln this offseason, joining Sam Griesel (North Dakota State) and Juwan Gary (Alabama). The trio add to recruits in Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Jamarques Lawrence as well as junior college transfer Blaise Keita. Bandoumel will have one year of eligibility remaining.