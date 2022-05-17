2023 4-Star Forward Gus Yalden Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin added to their 2023 recruiting class this week with the news that 6’9” forward Gus Yalden has committed to the program.

Yalden is ranked as a four star recruit by 247Sports and is just inside their top 100 prospects nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. 247Sports lists him as the 12th best center (though Yalden refers to himself as a forward in his commitment announcement) and the fourth best prospect from the state of Wisconsin. He joins three-star guard John Blackwell as the second commit for 2023.

“I grew up a fan. I’ve been to Camp Randall and the Kohl Center a million times. It’s a place that my family calls home, and there’s no place like home. I’m really excited to go back and to be a Badger,” Yalden said.

The power forward was the first prospect from the 2023 class that the Badgers offered and was a major point of emphasis in their recruiting efforts. He recently took his official visit to Madison earlier in the month and chose Wisconsin over the College of Charleston, Rutgers and Nebraska.