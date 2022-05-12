Maryland Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard Layden Blocker

Last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Kevin Willard and his new staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Layden Blocker.

2023 four-star PG Layden Blocker (@Laygogetit) of @sunrisehoops has received an offer from Maryland, he tells @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 1, 2022

Blocker comes out of Maumelle, Arkansas and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and a top 40 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and he appears to be one of the rising players in the cycle. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss, among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but it’s obviously still pretty early. Fans will be hoping Willard and his staff can get started with a commitment from Blocker. And with a few productive seasons in a row, it seems like momentum will be on their side. However, there’s still a long way to go as he’s a 2023 prospect. Fans will have to stay tuned.