2023 Four-Star Pryce Sandfort to visit Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday

Early last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 small forward prospect Pryce Sandfort. He will be making an official visit to Lincoln on Saturday.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/BIVFTH8moW — Pryce Sandfort (@prycesandfort) April 7, 2022

Sandfort comes out of Waukee, Iowa and is currently playing for Waukee Senior High School. He is rated a four-star composite per 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 160 pounds by the recruiting site while ranking as the No. 1 prospect in Iowa and the No. 30 small forward in his class.

Sandfort has been drawing some attention from a number of Power-Six and other quality mid-major programs. Along with Nebraska, Sandfort also has offers from fellow Big Ten program Iowa. He also hosts offers from Washington State and Drake with interest but no confirmed offers yet from Iowa State, Gonzaga, Clemson, and Wake Forest.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. However, if Sandfort is impressed on his upcoming official visit, perhaps Nebraska will add its first verbal commit for 2023 with a bang in the coming weeks or months. However, there’s still a long way to go between now and signing day.