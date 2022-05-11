Oklahoma State Guard Isaac Likekele Transfers to Ohio State

Ohio State finished filling out their roster for next season last week with the news that guard Isaac Likekele was committing to the program.

Likekele is a transfer from Oklahoma State and fills the last currently open spot on Ohio State’s roster. He’s spent the past four seasons starting for the Cowboys, averaging 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season. He’s not a particularly great shooter, though, hitting only 27.9% from three and 62% from line in four seasons. Even worse, he shot a dreadful 18.2% from three and 53.6% from the charity stripe in his senior season.

He does offer some versatility, though, being capable of playing anywhere from the one to four spot on the floor. That should add some needed depth in the backcourt, as he’s now the third guard to transfer in this offseason (joining Wright State transfer Tanner Holden and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil).

While Likekele won’t add much when it comes to outside shooting, he is a stout defender that can get to the rim. As long as Ohio State can surround him with some shooting he should bring some versatility and more notably, a strong defensive presence to the Ohio State backcourt.