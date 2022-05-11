Rutgers Offers 2023 Three-Star Power Forward Mayar Wol

Last month, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Steve Pikiell and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Mayar Wol.

Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WRE8OWPItO — Mayar.1k (@mayar_wol) April 27, 2022

Wol comes out of Hickory, North Carolina and is rated as a three-star prospect and a top 10 player in the State of North Carolina by 247Sports. However, his recruiting profile is certainly trending up. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. Along with Rutgers, he also has offers from Appalachian State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio, and Ole Miss among others.

Rutgers currently has no commitments in its 2023 recruiting class, but that isn’t necessarily surprising given the timing of the recruiting cycle. Still, fans are hoping Wol will change that with a commitment in the coming months. This is particularly true given the program’s recent success and upward trend on the recruiting trail over the last few years. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as much about Wol’s recruitment is still very much up in the air.