Ohio State Offers 2024 Four-Star Power Forward Tyler McKinley

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Chris Holtmann and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler McKinley.

Ohio State offered four-star 2024 prospect Tyler McKinley, he told @Stockrisers. Ohio native. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 4, 2022

McKinley comes out of Cincinnati, Ohio and is rated as a four-star prospect and the 60th best player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Ohio, and South Carolina among others.

Ohio State currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given the timeline of most 2024 recruits and some of the changes in the transfer market. But fans will hope the Buckeyes can get things started with a commitment from McKinley. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.