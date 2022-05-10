A Dozen Big Ten Players Make 2022 NBA Draft Combine List

The NBA Draft seems to grow bigger and bigger each year and with a great 2022 class lined up, the Big Ten looks to be prominently featured on draft night yet again. And while some prospects have chosen to sit out in recent years, the NBA Draft Combine remains one of the most important events for making it to the professional level.

See what Big Ten players will be participating below, per Shams Charania.

Big Ten Players In The 2022 NBA Draft Combine:

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Max Christie (Michigan State)

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

Ron Harper, Jr. (Rutgers)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

That’s certainly a pretty stacked list for the Draft Combine. All told, the Big Ten is poised to have 12 players participating from 10 different schools. It’s important to note that very few players who are forced to sit out the Combine based upon their own play end up being selected on Draft night.

Additionally, it’s also worth mentioning some of the speculation regarding Michigan’s Caleb Houstan:

At first glance at the combine list, one notable omission: Michigan’s Caleb Houstan, who as I understand it turned down an invitation. Naturally, that has fueled some speculation around the NBA that he may have a guarantee somewhere in the draft. (I am not reporting that he does) — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 11, 2022

If the story is true as reported above, that could mean Michigan is looking at losing Diabate and Houstan next month. That would be big news for the Wolverines. BTPowerhouse will continue to provide updates as the 2022 Draft nears.