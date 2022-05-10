Nebraska Cornhuskers Offer 2023 Combo Guard Sebastion Mack

Late last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 combo guard prospect Sebastian Mack.

Blessed to receive a offer from Nebraska university would also like to thank Coach Hoiberg for the opportunity and believing in me #LLK #GGM pic.twitter.com/ZskzRfGDnD — sebastian mack (@S_mack1121) April 25, 2022

Mack comes out of Las Vegas, Nevada and is currently playing at Las Vegas Durango. He is rated a three-star composite per 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-2 by the recruiting site and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada and the No. 23 combo guard prospect in his class.

Mack has been drawing some attention from Power-Six and other quality mid-major programs. Along with Nebraska, Mack also has offers from Colorado, California, UNLV, and DePaul among others.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. However, if players like Mack can get things rolling on the recruiting trail, perhaps Nebraska could be in play for another great 2023 class. However, there’s still a long way to go between now and signing day.