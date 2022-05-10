 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota’s Abdoulaye Thiam Enters Transfer Portal

The Gophers are losing a good one.

By Ryan_Hodes
/ new
Minnesota guard Abdoulaye Thiam (2) drives to the basket against Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22)
Minnesota guard Abdoulaye Thiam (2) drives to the basket against Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22)
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Abdoulaye Thiam, a 6-foot-3 guard from Minnesota, has entered the transfer portal. Thiam played just 49 minutes over his entire freshman season with the Gophers.

As a Junior College prospect, Thiam was unranked and chose Minnesota over offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Jacksonville.

Thiam, a combo-guard Indian River State College, earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors in his one season at the JuCo level. He will look for more minutes and likely transfer down to a mid-major level school.

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson—who is entering his second year with the Gophers—took to Twitter to thank Thiam and wish him well in his next step.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...