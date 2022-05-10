Minnesota’s Abdoulaye Thiam Enters Transfer Portal

Abdoulaye Thiam, a 6-foot-3 guard from Minnesota, has entered the transfer portal. Thiam played just 49 minutes over his entire freshman season with the Gophers.
As a Junior College prospect, Thiam was unranked and chose Minnesota over offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Jacksonville.
Thiam, a combo-guard Indian River State College, earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors in his one season at the JuCo level. He will look for more minutes and likely transfer down to a mid-major level school.
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson—who is entering his second year with the Gophers—took to Twitter to thank Thiam and wish him well in his next step.
I want to personally thank @laye_21 for being part of our program! Total pleasure to be with and work with every single day…We all wish him nothing but success and hope he kills it at his next opportunity like I know he will…@laye_21 Preciate you my man!— Ben Johnson (@CoachBenJohnson) April 27, 2022
Loading comments...