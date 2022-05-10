Minnesota’s Abdoulaye Thiam Enters Transfer Portal

Abdoulaye Thiam, a 6-foot-3 guard from Minnesota, has entered the transfer portal. Thiam played just 49 minutes over his entire freshman season with the Gophers.

As a Junior College prospect, Thiam was unranked and chose Minnesota over offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Jacksonville.

Thiam, a combo-guard Indian River State College, earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors in his one season at the JuCo level. He will look for more minutes and likely transfer down to a mid-major level school.

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson—who is entering his second year with the Gophers—took to Twitter to thank Thiam and wish him well in his next step.