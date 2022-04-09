Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as elite 2022 prospect Skyy Clark committed to the program over a plethora of national contenders. It’s one of the biggest commitments of the Brad Underwood era and should mean big things for the team heading into next season.

COMMIT: #illini land 5-star guard Skyy Clark, the highest-rated Illinois recruit in 20 years



With the former Kentucky commit on board, the Illini recruiting class now ranked in the top-10 nationally. https://t.co/hHuj1WD7DM pic.twitter.com/jueNMUyFSb — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) April 7, 2022

Clark comes out of Montverde, Florida and is currently rated as a five-star prospect and the 26th best player in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and there’s little debating he projects as one of the better players in the class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from programs including Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, and Oregon among others.

With this addition, Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class now has four commitments and is rated eighth nationally. Three of the commitments are ranked in the top 100 with another (Sencire Harris) just narrowly missing that cut at 102nd. Underwood and his staff still have their work cut out for the 2022 class, but Illini fans have to be excited about bringing Clark into the fold.