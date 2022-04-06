Wisconsin Adds Luke Haertle As Preferred Walk-On

Wisconsin basketball announced this week that they’re adding Luke Haertle as a preferred walk-on for 2022.

Welcome to the family, @LukeHaertle!



Happy to have the state champion from Lake Country Lutheran join our 2022 Signing Class as a preferred walk-on



https://t.co/lW5arfwgkX pic.twitter.com/UQpP6LcTaP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 4, 2022

In his senior season Haertle averaged 22.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, helping lead his team to their first WIAA state title.

Haertle joins Connor Essegian as the second member in Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class. Essegian is a three-star guard that committed to the Badgers back in September, choosing Wisconsin over a number of schools including Minnesota and Wake Forest.

In a release from the school head coach Greg Gard had the following to say about Haertle:

We are really excited to announce the addition of Luke Haertle to our 2022 class and our program. Luke grew up around Wisconsin athletics with the dream of being a Badger, and he has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in this position. Luke’s work ethic and skillset are a great fit for our program. He understands the commitment and drive that it takes to win, recently leading Lake Country Lutheran to its first ever WIAA state championship. A multi-sport athlete who also stood out on the football field at quarterback, Luke has a versatile skill set, high IQ and understanding of the game. We’re looking forward to working with Luke as a Badger to help him reach his goals here at Wisconsin.

The Badgers currently have several scholarships available next season, with it being anticipated that Gard will hit the transfer portal to round out the roster for next season.