Princeton Transfer Jaelin Llewellyn Commits To Michigan

Earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines got some exciting news as the program learned Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn would be committing to the program. This marks a major addition for Juwan Howard as he hopes to build on his early success at Michigan.

Llewellyn played three seasons with the Tigers and averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in his final year with Princeton. He was the team’s primary offensive initiator and was great from deep, shooting 38.3 percent from outside the arc last season on a top 30 offensive squad.

Generally speaking, Llewellyn’s fit with the Wolverines is a bit unclear. While Michigan loses DeVante Jones and Eli Brooks in the backcourt, the team returns several of its depth pieces from last season there, including Frankie Collins. That likely means Llewellyn will have to battle for playing time, at least barring anymore departures for Michigan. However, that wouldn’t exactly be a terrible situation for a team that got inconsistent production from its bench last season. Having an experienced guard like Llewellyn should help things.

Llewellyn will also help fill out a lineup that returns Hunter Dickinson upfront and still has a chance to return talented wings Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, who both declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining their eligibility earlier this month. This should certainly help the team’s hopes of getting back to the top of the Big Ten.

How Llewellyn will perform in Ann Arbor is unknown, but Howard and fans have to be excited about what’s to come.