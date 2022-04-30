Texas Tech Transfer Terrence Shannon Commits To Illinois

Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon announced his commitment to the program. He was widely regarded as one of the best transfers on the market and should significantly boost Illinois’ hopes heading into next season without Kofi Cockburn.

Shannon was a key contributor for the Red Raiders over the last few seasons, playing in 83 games over the last three seasons and starting 54 of them. He averaged an impressive 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his final season with the program. He’s a productive wing that can play both ways and hit 38.4 percent from three last year. Notably, he helped push Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 last season and had 20 points in a Tournament win over Montana State.

With so much roster movement, it’s hard to say where Shannon fits for Illinois next year. He should be in line for a starting role, but Illinois remains active in the transfer portal and the roster will look significantly different than it does today. The good news is Shannon should lock down a spot and provide Illinois with a boost on both sides of the court. Expect him to make quite an impact with Skyy Clark alongside him.

Brad Underwood and his staff are certainly going to be active on the recruiting trail moving forward, but fans have to be thrilled with this addition.