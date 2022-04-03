Ohio State Hires Former Purdue Assistant Jack Owens

Earlier this weekend college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported that Ohio State’s head coach Christ Holtmann will hire Jack Owens to replace Tony Skinn on his staff.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann will hire former Miami Ohio head coach Jack Owens to replace Tony Skinn on his staff, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2022

If that name sounds familiar it’s probably because Owens spent nine years on the coaching staff at Purdue, originally as an assistant for several seasons before being promoted to associate head coach. He left in 2017 to take over the head coaching position at Miami (OH), where he went 70-83 in five seasons and coached the RedHawks to their first winning season in more than a decade.

Owens was hired by Holtmann to replace assistant Tony Skinn, who left to join Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland. Owens looks to be one of two new assistants at Ohio State next season, with the Buckeyes also needing to replace assistant coach Ryan Pedon. Pedon left after the season ended to take over as head coach at Illinois State.

Before his time at Purdue Owens was an assistant at Southern Illinois in the 2000s, helping coach the Salukis to four NCAA Tournaments in five seasons.