Recently, the Penn State Nittany Lions got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Logan Imes announced that he would be committing to the program. The exciting development comes as Micah Shrewsberry hopes to build off his first season.

100% committed!! ⚪️ Greatful to everyone who helped me get to this moment! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/HKzwVkHhLo — Logan Imes (@ImesLogan) March 29, 2022

Imes is listed as 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds by 247Sports and comes out of Zionsville, Indiana. Along with Penn State, he also had offers from programs including Creighton, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest among others. He is currently unrated by 247Sports.

With Sam Sessoms departing and few known contributors in the backcourt right now, adding a prospect like Imes should help put some stability into the position group moving forward. He joins Braeden Shrewsberry in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, which is presently unranked by 247Sports. Fans will hope the two continue developing and Penn State can add a bit more depth around them as well.

Shrewsberry and his staff still have their work cut out for the 2023 class, but Nittany Lion fans have to be excited about bringing Imes into the fold.