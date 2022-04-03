Maryland Terrapins center Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal

Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball junior center Qudus Wahab announced via his Instagram account on Thursday that he is entering his name into the transfer portal. However, per his post, he is keeping his “options open for the possibility of returning to Maryland.”

A Georgetown transfer, Wahab arrived in College Park to start this past season after averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game during the 2020-21 season as a Hoya. He struggled by comparison in the Big Ten, averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Wahab started in 31 of 32 games this season for the Terps, but finished with just one double-double. That came in just the second game of the season against George Washington when he scored 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

Wahab’s 17 and 18 points respectively in his first two games for Maryland make him the first Terp to ever score 17 or more in his first two game debut at Maryland. However, should he decide not to return to College Park, he will need a waiver for immediate eligibility to play next season.

Wahab is the second Terp to enter the transfer portal since the season ended and the first to do so since Kevin Willard was hired by Maryland as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.