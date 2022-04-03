Gabe Brown Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Gabe Brown announced over the weekend that he would be signing with an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft. While the senior wing had an extra year of eligibility available, it looks like he has played his last year in a Spartan uniform.

Brown was one of the several key players throughout the 2021-22 campaign for head coach Tom Izzo, and I’d argue the most consistent player for the MSU squad. Brown’s announcement comes after his valiant effort to lead the Spartans to victory against eventual West region champion Duke, in which he scored a team-high 18 points on 7-11 shooting. Brown averaged 11.6 ppg and shot 38% from beyond the arc over the course of the season.

As far as Michigan State goes, Brown is one of three seniors to announce a decision regarding their basketball future. Center Marcus Bingham Jr. and power forward Joey Hauser also have the option of returning to East Lansing, though neither are considered likely to use it.

Brown is unlikely to get drafted according to most mock drafts, so his professional options realistically lie in the NBA D-League or overseas.