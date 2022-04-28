Charlotte Transfer Jahmir Young Commits to Maryland

Maryland picked up a potentially notable addition this week with the news that Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young is committing to the program.

As I continue to go through the NBA draft process, I am excited to announce that if I return to college I will be returning home to the University of Maryland. I want to thank Coach Sanchez and Charlotte for my time spent there. I am excited for the opportunity to play at UMD . pic.twitter.com/xNMvzlwb1C — Jahmir Young (@Flyymir_) April 27, 2022

There is a minor caveat, however, as Young also declared for the NBA Draft so his decision to enroll at Maryland is dependent on him withdrawing from the upcoming draft. With Young deciding to make the commitment to Maryland, though, it’s expected that he’ll end up pulling out of the draft before the deadline.

Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tells me that he has committed to Maryland and will play for the Terps next season as long as he does not stay in the 2022 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 27, 2022

Young is a 6’1” guard that has spent his first three seasons with Charlotte. This past season he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc. He also hit just under 90% of his free throw attempts. Young was a first-team All-Conference USA selection this past season and chose the Terps over Georgetown and Miami.

The potential addition of Young is also notable because he will be the first recruit that went to high school at nearby Dematha Catholic to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison enrolled in 2002. Maryland has recently been criticized for their inability to recruit their surrounding area, losing out on numerous highly touted prospects from their own backyard.

The addition of Young will add some much needed experience in the backcourt following the departure of grad transfer Fatts Russell. If Young withdraws from the draft it looks like Maryland has found a viable starter for the 2022-23 season.