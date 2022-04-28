Morning Power Bar: Jumpman Invitational; Hauser and Edey Return

This is a weekly column for BTPowerhouse that will cover a variety of Big Ten topics that might not deserve a detailed breakdown, but deserve mention. It will be similar to a news roundup with more thoughts and analysis.

So, let’s jump into our Morning Power Bar.

1. Michigan joining the Jumpman Invitational.

The next few months will be filled with scheduling announcements for the Big Ten and one of the biggest dropped earlier this week as fans learned Michigan would face off against North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NEWS: North Carolina will play Michigan and Florida will face Oklahoma in next season's first ever Jumpman Invitational, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/uUfMmQCUlg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 25, 2022

The matchup between Michigan and North Carolina should be one of the most anticipated of non-conference play. Both teams projected as top 25 squads and the Tar Heels are coming off a run to the national championship game. They will play on December 21st.

2. Joey Hauser returns to East Lansing.

The Spartans got some good news this week as Joey Hauser announced his return to campus. While Hauser hasn’t quite lived up to the hype of his initial commitment in East Lansing, he’s been a productive player for the Spartans in recent years and will be a valuable piece next season with some of the program’s offseason departures. Fans will hope Max Christie returns alongside him.

3. Big Ten shows up well in recently released rankings.

The preseason rankings continue to be released and the Big Ten has a few teams showing up on them. Jon Rothstein recently released his list with the following Big Ten teams:

-Jon Rothstein Top 45 Rankings:

No. 13 - Michigan

No. 17 - Indiana

No. 18 - Michigan State

No. 20 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Purdue

No. 38 - Illinois

No. 45 - Iowa

It’s hard to disagree with Rothstein’s list. Michigan seems to have the most pieces right now with Indiana and Michigan State in the mix behind the Wolverines. Illinois and Ohio State are probably the most intriguing teams later on as both could still improve their rosters significantly in the months ahead. We’ll have to wait and see.

4. Zach Edey returns to Purdue.

Purdue was another team with a significant roster development this week as big man Zach Edey announced his return. The Boilermakers issued the following press release:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue rising junior Zach Edey has announced that he will not enter the NBA Draft and return to Purdue for the 2022-23 season, he announced on social media Friday. There had been speculation of Edey entering the NBA Draft, but he has opted to return to Purdue for his junior season. The 7-foot, 4-inch center from Toronto was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and honorable mention All-American (AP) after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 19.0 minutes per game, while leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally in field goal percentage at 64.8 percent – the fifth-best single-season percentage in school history. Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. In fact, he is one of five players to accomplish that in under 25.0 minutes per game. Edey recorded 11 double-doubles on the season and was named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 15.0 points in wins over North Carolina and Villanova in November. He tallied a career-high 25 points against Michigan State in February and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He will carry a streak of 17 straight games in double-figures into next season. Edey was at his best against ranked teams. In nine games against ranked squads, Edey averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 20.2 minutes per game, while shooting 60.6 percent from the field. Purdue is ranked in the top 25 in almost every “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 polls, entering next season.

It’s “big” news for Purdue both literally and figuratively. It will surely get fans excited about what’s ahead for the Boilermakers next year.

