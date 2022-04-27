Alabama Transfer Juwan Gary Commits to Nebraska

Nebraska basketball picked up a new commit last week when Alabama transfer Juwan Gary announced he was committing to the Cornhuskers.

Gary was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 that committed to Alabama back in 2018. In his sophomore season Gary started 16 of the 29 games he played in, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in around 15.5 minutes per outing. The 6’6” forward shot 51.4% from the field, but only hit 22% of his three pointers and 61.1% from the charity stripe.

The forward chose Nebraska over a number of schools including South Carolina, Wake Forest, DePaul, Ole Miss and Western Kentucky.

“Just the comfort I had up there with the coaches. Coach Fred, Coach Adam, Coach Gates, all those guys made me feel comfortable around them,” Gary said. “I’m a southern kid and Nebraska is far away from home. So if someone can make me feel comfortable like that, there’s no doubt that they have my best interest and that’s the best fit for me.”

Gary joins North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel as the second transfer into the program this offseason. Nebraska’s roster has been transfer heavy since Fred Hoiberg took over and that once again looks to be the case heading into the 2022-23 season.