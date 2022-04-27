Cam Spencer transfers to Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights recently picked up a big transfer commitment in Loyola-Maryland shooting guard Cam Spencer. The First Team All-Patriot League selection from this past season was one of the most efficient shooters in college hoops last season.

The Rutgers men’s basketball family is thrilled to welcome guard Cam Spencer to the 2022-23 signing-class.#GardenStatement — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) April 22, 2022

Spencer led the Patriot League for the 2021-22 season in scoring, steals, and minutes played and KenPom ranked Spencer as the second most efficient player in the Patriot League. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his junior campaign. Spencer scored in double digits in 28 of 30 games played and scored 20 or more points in 12 games. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives on campus in Piscataway.

Spencer had a breakout junior season after seeing limited minutes his first two seasons at Loyola-Maryland due to a hip injury. He missed all but the final five games of the 2020-21 season due to recovery from surgery that repaired an issue where his femur didn’t properly attach to his hip joint, causing enormous pain when he would play basketball prior to the surgery.

As a prospect out of high school, Spencer was unranked by national recruiting services. The 6-foot-4 and 207 pound shooting guard hails from Baltimore, Maryland and did not receive any offers besides Loyola-Maryland per Rivals.

While an elite shooter, his athleticism will be tested when he is tasked with guarding some of the quicker opponents he will find in the Big Ten. Overall, Rutgers fans are likely excited at the pickup from the transfer portal by Steve Pikiell and staff, however.