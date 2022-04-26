2022 Three-Star Small Forward Nick Martinelli Commits To Northwestern

Recently, the Northwestern Wildcats got some exciting news as 2022 prospect Nick Martinelli announced he would be committing to the program. He’s a local prospect, but had some significant mid-major interest before signing up wit the Wildcats as the program looks to get back on track with Chris Collins.

Martinelli comes out of Glenview, Illinois and is currently rated as a three-star prospect and one of the better players in the State of Illinois by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds by the recruiting site. Along with Northwestern, he also had offers from Boston University, Elon, IUPUI, Lehigh, Milwaukee, Navy, and Rice among others.

With Martinelli’s commitment, Northwestern now has two commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. Three-star Luke Hunger is the lone other commit. Collins has done a nice job of landing talent since he joined the program and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Of course, with how the recruiting cycle typically works, we’re still likely a decent while away from seeing how the 2022 group will look for the Wildcats.

Collins and his staff are certainly going to be active on the recruiting trail moving forward, but fans have to be thrilled with this addition.