Caleb Houstan Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines got some significant news as Caleb Houstan declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Fans had been waiting on his decision over the last few weeks with this as a potential outcome. Houstan will maintain his eligibility.

During his lone season in Ann Arbor, Houstan played in 34 games and averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He arrived on campus with an elite recruiting profile and was expected to make an early impact for the Wolverines, which is something he generally accomplished last year. He was a starter all season and helped lead Michigan to a Sweet 16 run. However, he did underachieve based on his considerable preseason hype.

At this point, it’s hard to say Houstan is a Draft pick right now. Perhaps a team or two is willing to give him a shot, but his NBA stock dropped significantly last year as he struggled for offensive consistency and on the defensive end of the floor. The biggest question is whether Houstan believes a professional career somewhere is a better option than another year in Ann Arbor. It’s largely about Houstan’s perspective on things.

For Michigan, this will be a key decision to watch moving forward. The Wolverines got Hunter Dickinson back over the weekend, but Houstan and fellow forward Moussa Diabate are presently considering their professional options. Wolverine fans will hope both come back. Otherwise, Juwan Howard and his staff will have their hands full trying to find replacement options.

We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out, but Wolverine fans will certainly wish Houstan the best whatever he decides. It will be an interesting decision to follow.