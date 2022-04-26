Last Wednesday new Maryland Terrapins picked up his first commit and signee with the Terps when 2022 Maryland native Noah Batchelor signed with the program on Wednesday. Batchelor is originally from Frederick, Maryland, a little over 40 miles from Maryland’s College Park campus.

Bachelor is a combination guard/small forward, but is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 47 small forward in his class and the No. 26 prospect in Florida. After playing for Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City and St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School before that, the 6-foot-6 and 185 pound forward spent the past season playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Bachelor had offers from fellow Big Ten programs Nebraska and Penn State along with interest from Rutgers and Michigan. He also had offers from Power-Six programs Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Marquette, NC State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in addition to mid-major force Memphis.

Batchelor had in fact previously committed in July 2021 and signed a national letter of intent to play for Memphis. However, he announced he would withdraw his NLI on Feb. 6 and reopen his recruitment.

Kevin Willard and his staff are happy to have the first signee under the new regime be a Maryland native as they move to emphasize talent within the greater DMV region. However, there is still plenty of work to do ahead.