Northwestern Wildcats’ Pete Nance declares for NBA Draft

Northwestern Wildcats senior forward Pete Nance has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, though he will be maintaining his college eligibility while pursuing the opportunity. Nance has one year of eligibility remaining at the college level due to the extra season allowed by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nance made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-10, 225 pound power forward led the Wildcats in several statistical categories this past season while starting in 29 games, including points per game (14.6), rebounds per game (6.5), and blocks per game (1.1). Nance earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors as well. Last season as a junior he also led the team in rpg (6.8) and bpg (0.7).

Nance joins graduate student Elyjah Williams in entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft. Nance will have until June 1 to decide whether to return to college or remain in the draft. It will be interesting to see what happens as Nance is unlikely to be drafted.