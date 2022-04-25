Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue might see a bit more turnover heading into next season.

It was announced earlier in the month that point guard Eric Hunter Jr. was declaring for the NBA Draft, though he would maintain his college eligibility so he could return for an additional season. Hunter was a senior, but still has an extra season of eligibility due to the extra year players received due to COVID.

While it was mentioned throughout the year that all three scholarship seniors for Purdue (Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Hunter) would not be returning for their extra season of eligibility, Hunter maintaining his college eligibility opened the door for his possible return next season. Now it looks like Hunter’s return to Purdue next season might not be so likely.

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. has gone portaling, the portal told me.



Averaged 6.2 points this past season and shot 44 percent from 3. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 21, 2022

When the news hit that Hunter Jr. was entering the portal it was mentioned there might be a chance Purdue could land an outside option at point guard that might take over the starting role. Potential target Nijel Pack, one of the more closely linked transfer targets, committed to Miami shortly after though. As of right now there hasn’t been any news on the transfer front, or if Hunter’s entering the portal means he still won’t return next season to Purdue.

If Hunter doesn’t return to Purdue next season it’ll lead to a considerably different backcourt for Purdue after the loss of Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson and (possibly) Eric Hunter Jr.