Northwestern Offers 2023 Power Forward Carey Booth

Earlier this month, the Northwestern Wildcats put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Chris Collins and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth.

Blessed to receive an offer from Northwestern University!!!! pic.twitter.com/AwGVTsbNRg — Denver Anglin (@AnglinDenver) May 21, 2021

Booth comes out of Englewood, Colorado and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports and is viewed as one of the best prospect in the State of Colorado for the 2023 cycle. Along with Northwestern, he also currently has offers from Iowa and Minnesota along with interest from Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Northwestern currently has no commitments in its 2023 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given how far out those players still are currently. However, fans will hope that changes with Booth in the months to come. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as there’s still quite some time before he has to make his decision. He currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.