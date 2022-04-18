Earlier this month, the Purdue Boilermakers got some significant news as guard Eric Hunter announced his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s presently opted to maintain his eligibility, so it should be a fascinating decision to follow.

During his four seasons at Purdue, Hunter played in 128 games and averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in what could be his final season with the program. He wasn’t a dominant player, but was a key off ball option for a team loaded with talent. Hunter could hit shots when asked and stayed efficient throughout.

Should Hunter remain in the Draft, it will just add another question mark for the Boilers heading into next season. The team is already set to lose multiple starters and Hunter would simply be another. Purdue has recruited and developed well enough under Matt Painter to feel confident about next season. However, Hunter’s departure would just be another hurdle to jump for next season. We’ll have to wait and see how it turns out. Boilermaker fans will be hoping he returns.