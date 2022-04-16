Iowa Offers 2023 Power Forward Carey Booth

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth. Fans will be excited about this prospect.

Blessed to receive and offer from Fran McCaffery and The University of Iowa! pic.twitter.com/p7837Dcog8 — Carey Booth (@CareyBooth0) April 9, 2022

Booth comes out of Englewood, Colorado and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports and is viewed as one ofthe best prospect in the State of Colorado for the 2023 cycle. Along with Iowa, he also currently has an offer from Minnesota along with interest from the likes of Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Iowa currently has one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star Owen Freeman. However, fans will hope Booth can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Booth and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 cycle and beyond.